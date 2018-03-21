Governor Abubakar Bello raises alarm over influx of illegal immigrants

By Wole Mosadomi :::: Minna— GOVERNOR Abubakar Bello of Niger State has raised alarm over influx of illegal immigrants into the country and called on the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, to arrest the situation.

Governor Bello spoke while receiving the new State Comptroller of Immigration, Mrs Amadih Honby, at Government House, Minna, yesterday, promising that the state government will partner NIS to address the challenge.

According to him, “let me first commend you for the good job you are doing, especially in the state and the country at large. You have a very wide border to manage in Niger State, starting from Gundu, Babana and our borders with Kebbi and Zamfara states.

“We have a lot of entry points into the state, which allow people to access the state from so many places.

“I have received reports on the influx of irregular immigrants into the state and most of them are coming from Niger Republic. There is need for us to find sustainable solution to this problem.

“I assure you of our continuous support as we have been assisting other federal agencies in the state, so you can function very well and succeed.”

In her remarks, Mrs Honby commended Bello for his commitment and support so far towards ensuring that the agency functions well in the state.

She promised to do her best towards securing the state.