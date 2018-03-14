Gov. Lalong conducts swearing-in ceremony for new Bokkos LG boss

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on Wednesday conducted the swearing-in ceremony for Mr Yakubu Tamai, the new caretaker committee Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area.

Newsmen recall that Lalong on Monday sacked the former chairman of the crisis-ridden local government for “ indiscipline.’’

The governor, while swearing in the new chairman, urged him to be disciplined and lead by example.

‘‘You must take charge of the security of the local government, you must instill discipline in the local government and while instilling discipline, you must also show good example.

‘‘Your predecessors left for lack of discipline and failure to heed to the same charges I gave them when I was swearing them in.

‘‘As you are coming on board, I want you to know that Bokkos is one place we are having very serious security challenge now.

‘‘The big task ahead of you is to unite the warring parties and bring them together as the chairman and the security officer.

‘‘You must also ensure the continuation of payment of salaries and emoluments of civil servants,’’ he said.

In his response, Tamai thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve the people of the local government.

The new chairman said that he would ensure that peace returns to the area.

‘‘With the support of the governor, I am determined to ensure that all the challenges bedevilling Bokkos are addressed.

‘‘I will immediately sit down with all the parties to get to the root of the problem and see how we can tackle it once and for all,’’ he said.

NAN