Gov Bello signs N134bn People’s Budget

By Wole Mosadomi

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger, yesterday in Minna, assented to the N134.286 billion 2018 budget of the state tagged Peoples Budget.

The State House of Assembly had, on March 15, passed the budget into law.

The figure showed an increase of N6 billion from the N128.10 billion presented to the house by Bello on December 14, 2017.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Bello said the passage of the budget will make government machineries fully operational towards uplifting the living standards of the people.

His words: “We don’t have any excuse to fail as a government, as we have to put in more effort to ensure that we achieve full implementation of the 2018 budget.”

Bello commended the legislature for its support towards the implementation of government’s programmes.

Earlier, Alhaji Ahmed Marafa, Speaker of the House, lauded the state government for adequate provision for various sectors of the economy in the budget.

Marafa gave assurance that the legislative arm of government will continue to support the government.