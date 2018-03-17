Gospel musician, John Agoha, sings depression in Ebube

Stories by Rotimi Agbana

Secular musician turned gospel singer, John Agoha, is set to release another inspiring song titled ‘Ebube’, a song which according to him was borne out of depression.

Speaking on the circumstances that led to recording the song, Agoha told Showtime Bonus how depression inspired him to write the song.

“You know we all go through challenging times that could test our faith but God also uses such moments to inspire us. I was at home one evening and was so depressed and thinking about my life when the inspiration for the song, Ebube, came along”, he said.

Staying true to his divine calling to switch from secular to gospel music, Agoha further disclosed that the song is targeted at impacting lives positively. According to him, the song would bring succor, encouragement and hope to anyone going through hard times.

He said, “There are many people going through pains, I really want to use this song to heal their pains. A lot of people have been saving with all their hearts and they have also been fasting and praying yet no results. So I really want to bless people with the song.”

With ‘Ebube’, the soulful singer has once again proved beyond doubts that he is resolute in fulfilling God’s will as a gospel musician.

The ‘Ebube’ song drops today March 17, 2018.