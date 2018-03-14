Germany gives Nigerian Navy 5 gunboats to fight terrorists

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT—Germany, yesterday, boosted the Nigerian Navy with five gunboats, particularly to fight insurgency in the Lake Chad area of the North-East.

Consul-General of Germany in Nigeria, Ingo Herbert, at the handover of the boats in Onne, Rivers State, said the development was a positive vibe for Germany in deepening its partnership with Nigeria and helping build peace and development in the country.

Herbert said: “The five boats are part of the Greater Initiatives Germany to enhance peace and secu-rity in partner-countries and fight against terrorism.

“The maritime space sensitively accommodates a lot of activities and movements and therefore, prone to security breaches. These boats will not only primarily contribute in your fight in the North-East, but also fight illegal fishing, oil theft and other maritime crimes.”

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, in his remarks, said that Germany had earlier supported the Nigerian Navy in provision of MTU series training engines as well as training of 23 naval personnel in Germany.