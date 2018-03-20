Gender parity: Stanbic IBTC reiterates equal opportunity for its workforce

STANBIC IBTC has pledged to continue to advance the cause of its women workforce as it strengthens its equal opportunity policy.

This pledge was made at the 2018 Stanbic IBTC Blue Women Network, BWN, event in Lagos to commemorate the International Women’s Day, themed “Press for Progress.” According to the financial institution, women constitute over 42 per cent of its workforce.

The Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc Mr Yinka Sanni, in his opening speech at the BWN event, said Stanbic IBTC has shown, through its women-rich leadership, that it is indeed an equal opportunity employer. “I am pleased to note that our female colleagues continue to rise up to leadership roles across the group,” Sanni said.

According to him, “Stanbic IBTC remains an equal opportunity organisation where anyone can attain heights that their education, talent, performance, leadership, skill, experience and determination can take them.Such attainment is generally a function of ability and preparedness”, he added.

The Stanbic IBTC Blue Women Network is a platform established to provide the women in Stanbic IBTC the opportunity to engage and share knowledge among themselves and in the process gain new insights that will enhance their professional skills.

The platform is also expected to support their all-round growth through information sharing, best practice and mentorship to help develop their leadership skills and advance their career prospects.

In her opening speech as chairperson of BWN, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Trustees, Binta Max-Gbinije, said women have a responsibility to ensure relevance in their sphere of influence. She said she was proud that Stanbic IBTC is a shining example of an equal opportunity employer, and that women who occupy very strategic roles in Stanbic IBTC continue to fly the flag admirably. She, therefore, encouraged the women to take advantage of this to aspire to leadership positions in their various business segments and across the Stanbic IBTC Group.