Breaking News
Translate

Gaddafi’s son Saif Islam safe in Libya, soon to give televised speech

On 12:58 pmIn News by adekunleComments

Benghazi – Saif Gaddafi, the second son of late Libyan leader Muammar, is in a secure spot in Libya and will soon address the people in a televised speech, his lawyer told Sputnik.

(FILES) – A file picture taken on August 23, 2011, shows Saif al-Islam Kadhafi, son of Libyan leader Moamer Kadhafi, flashing the V-sign for victory as he appears in front of journalists at his father’s residential complex in the Libyan capital Tripoli. A Libyan court, on July 28, 2015, sentenced slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi’s son Seif al-Islam and eight other defendants to death on Tuesday for crimes during the 2011 uprising. AFP PHOTO/IMED LAMLOUM

A Libyan militia said in June 2017 that they had released Gaddafi’s son, whom they had been holding captive since 2011, when Libya descended into political unrest.

“Saif Islam is now in Libya, in security, and will soon make a television appearance to address the Libyans,” the lawyer said.

The lawyer confirmed that the son of the late Libyan leader would present his candidacy for the presidential post in the election this year.

“The manifesto of Saif Islam is … the project of reforms that lead to a dialogue, national reconciliation and the building of a modern state,” the lawyer said.

In June 2011, shortly before Saif Islam Gaddafi was captured, the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of murder and persecution.

He did not hold an official position in his father’s government, but was considered to have significant influence.

Libya has been embroiled in a civil war since 2011, when Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown.

Ever since, two rival governments have been struggling for control over the country. (Sputnik/NAN)


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.