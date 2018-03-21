Foundation empowers 50 youths, elders with N25m

By Prince Okafor

Mike Loyibo Foundation has said it will be giving out N25 million to 50 youths and elders of Tuomo community, in Delta State.

According to the founder of Mike Loyibo Foundation and Co-Founder, Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, “the Foundation will empower 50 beneficiaries from Burutu and Bomadi Local Government areas in Delta State, with N500,000 each in Tuomo community.”

Loyibo, who is also a member of the Presidential Amnesty Committee, noted that the gesture is part of his efforts to plow back into the society that made him.

Those expected at the ceremony include a former Minister of Police Affairs, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo, who will chair the occasion; Senator James Manager, representing Delta South Senatorial District; the Chairmen of Patani, Burutu and Bomadi Local Government Areas, among other dignitaries.