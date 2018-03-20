Foundation begins training of 200 youths on agric skills

By Kelechkwu Iruoma

ASABA—A non-governmental organisation, Foundation for Effective Leadership and Development, FELD, in its renewed vigour to boost the economic capacity of the people of Anioma in Delta State, has commenced the first phase of training 200 youths on skills acquisition.

The training programme, which is in partnership with development partners will be conducted in different parts of the country and will last for one year.

Chairman of the foundation, Mr Paul Adingwupu flagging of the programme, with participants drawn from four local government areas of Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency, said that the one year in-house boarding training programme commenced with the first batch of 20 youths and covers different areas of skills acquisition in agriculture such as fishery and animal husbandry, crop production, agro-forestry and beekeeping, agricultural engineering (operating/repairs), farm management, among others.

Adingwupu said, “It is expected that at end of the training, beneficiaries will become skills proficient in their chosen fields and will be given support in form of starter packs and stipend to start ups their various trade.”

Similarly, the foundation, working in partnership with international universities and global education funding institutions announced the 2018/2019 overseas scholarships for outstanding graduates with a first class or upper second class bachelors degree with good Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.8 or above in Nigeria to study for Masters Degree at the American College of Greece.

The scholarships being offered is for Masters in Business Administration and the programme will cover full tuition, accommodation and living expenses.