Fortuna Sittard happy to move on from Oliseh’s ‘illegal activities’ allegations

By Emmanuel Okogba

Second division Dutch side, Fortuna Sittard are delighted with a ruling by the Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) that exonerates the club from any wrong doing as alleged by former Super Eagles international, Sunday Oliseh, even as it completely rules out the possibility of him returning as trainer.

Oliseh was suspended by the club over activities it referred to as “culpable actions for a longer period towards several persons in the organization” – an allegation Oliseh reacted to saying his refusal to participate in illegal activities at the club led to his indefinite suspension.

The former Super Eagles went on to petition the football governing body in the country to seek redress.

A statement released by the club read “Yesterday the office of the KNVB in Zeist served the arbitration case between Fortuna Sittard and Sunday Oliseh. The case was filed by the non-active Oliseh to force a return as a trainer at the Sittard club. The board of Fortuna Sittard says through chairman Isitan Gün that he is satisfied with the course of the case so far.

“This matter is that Mr. Oliseh wants to return in his position as trainer. It looks as if a return is no longer possible, as the Arbitration Board pointed out last night. That makes us cautiously positive.

“The allegations that Oliseh and his counselor put on the table we were able to refute with convincing evidence. Nor have they come up with any evidence that could reinforce their viewpoints. It has remained with words, without any underlying document. We have always been transparent to the KNVB and we are also subjected to audits by an independent party. If we had been engaged illegally, this would have already emerged. That is not the case.

“The allegations, especially those on illegal practices, are all meant to be a smokescreen, to derive from the core of this arbitration case: the return desired by Mr. Oliseh and the inadmissible action in his position as head coach that stands in the way. That seems like a passed station. We therefore have every confidence that we will be able to bring the case to a favorable conclusion through our thorough substantiation. ”

Oliseh also left his position as the Super Eagles coach after falling out with players and federation officials.