Fire: LASG urges residents to vacate Olusosun dumpsite

..Declares zero tolerance on accidents, disasters in workplace

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As thick smoke continued to billow from Olusosun dumpsite in Ojota, as a result of fire outbreak, Lagos State Government, yesterday, directed residents within the community to relocate temporarily for health safety purposes and prevention of environmental hazards.

The directives came barely three days after the State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, conducted an on the spot assessment, saying, it was unhealthy to continue living beside the dumpsite.

The fire erupted at the site last Wednesday, due to environmental factors which had necessitated deployment of state fire service on 24 hour operation to prevent any ugly situation.

Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Hakeem Dickson, gave the advice during a Press briefing to unveil the State new safety Strategy, tagged ‘Vision Zero,’ held in Alausa, Ikeja.

Dickson stressed that the advice became necessary following the smoke that had continued to billow from the dumpsite, enveloping the community, including the toll-gate end of Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

He added that the other option on relocation for residents was to shut their windows, vents and stay indoors until the smoke subsides.

Meantime, apparently, worried by accident rates across the country, the Director-General disclosed that the state government is currently, working towards ensuring zero accident in the next three years.

According to him, the major reason the government launched the Vision Zero campaign was to ensure that corporate bodies and individuals in the state remain safety conscious.

However, he said Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, will sign a Safety Policy Document on safety during a 3-day workplace, scheduled for next month.

He said, “Lagos Vision Zero is a transformational approach for prevention of accident that interprete the Tripod stand of Safety, Health and Wellbeing, at all levels at work’’

Dickson said it was borne out of the need to reduce to the barest minimum, hazards and risks in the workplace and ensure Zero Injury, Zero Accident, Zero Death and Promote Wellbeing and Health.

“It is expected that at the end of the programme a workplace safety template will be developed for the state and by extension guarantee the well-being of all workers in the state,” he said.