Finally Buhari visits Yobe, says he’ll not rest till Chibok, Dapchi Schoolgirls are released

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday arrived Yobe state to commiserate with the parents of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls.

Recall that over 100 school girls were reportedly abducted in their school by Boko Haram terrorists on February 19.

Arguments and comments took over the front pages of newspapers, as anti-Buhari’s summit that the president was supposed to have visited the parents of the abducted girls and cut his share of pain as the president, whereas Pro-Buhari’s aligned their opinions with the presidency’s stand that Buhari after studying the situation will visit all the affected area.

Newsmen reported that the president had in the last five days commenced his visit to all the attacked states. He had visited Plateau state and equally visited Benue on Monday.

In view of these therefore, President Buhari on Tuesday stormed Yobe state to commiserate with victims, noting that he will not rest until the schoolgirls are released.

The President said this on Wednesday during a meeting with the Yobe State Governor, Mr Ibrahim Gaidam, as well as the parents of the missing Dapchi schoolgirls at the Government House in Damaturu, the state capital.

President Buhari, who paid a condolence visit to the state, sympathised with the families of those whose children were abducted by the insurgents.

On measures put in place to secure their release, he disclosed that he has ordered the service chiefs to brief him on daily basis on the progress made.

The President added that the Federal Government is partnering with some organisations for the safe return of the girls.