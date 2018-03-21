FG recovers N9bn from Whistle Blowing policy – Adeosun

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Federal Government Wednesday said that the whistle Blowing policy introduced by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has helped in saving about N9 billion.

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, has also approved N6.97 billion for provision of security equipment and associated infrastructure for the bombed United Nations building in Abuja.

Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun who disclosed the money recovered from the Whistle Blowing policy while briefing State House correspondents after the weekly FEC, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari explained that the money was in the region of N7.8 billion, $378 million and £27, 800.

The amount was for the matters that the Federal Government has concluded every litigation sorrounding them and commissions that accrued to those behind the information