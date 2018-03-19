FG to complete certification of Nigerian airport

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO—THE Federal Government, Monday, announced plans to complete the certification of Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA, and the Port Harcourt Airport in line with requirements of International Civil Avia-tion Organisation, ICAO.

Briefing reporters at MAKIA during the Airport Excellence Safety Review, APEX, for certification of the nation’s airports, Director of Operations, Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, said representatives of the Airport Council International, ACI, World were already on ground for assessment of Kano and Port Harcourt airports.

Yadudu added that FAAN, on behalf of the Federal Government, had signed an agreement “indicating that we have subscribed to this programme called Airport Excellence in Safety, APEX.”

“This is the first time a country in Africa have two certified airports. I believe within the next few months, we shall certify Kano and Port Harcourt. Afterwards, it will be Kaduna and Enugu.”