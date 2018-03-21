FG appeals to A-Ibom oil communities over pipeline vandalism

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo —THE Federal Government has expressed concern over myriads of environmental problems threatening the supportive ecosystems and the livelihood of people of Niger Delta, appealing for cooperation of oil producing communities and other relevant stakeholders to address the menace.

Director- General of National oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA, Mr. Peter Idabor, made the appeal at a one-day Community-Based Disaster Risk Reduction, CBDRR, plan on the dangers of oil pipeline vandalism and the resultant environmental pollution phase1 held yesterday in Uyo.

Idabor who was represented by Director Finance and Accounts, NOSDRA, Mr. Simon Ugbe, said the interaction to create awareness on the dangers of pipeline vandalism in the region became important because one of such threats to the supportive ecosystem was the incidence of oil spillages caused by oil pipeline vandalism.

“The Disaster Risk Reduction, DRR, plan was developed by the agency to create and sustain an interface with stakeholders that hitherto have not been effectively engaged in the effort to curb pipeline vandalism.

In his welcome address earlier, the state Commissioner for Environment and Mineral Resources, Dr. Iniobong Essien, appealed that the project should not be taken as a jamboree while making reference to the Ogoniland clean-up exercise.