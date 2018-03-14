Evans sues Police for N1bn over sealing of his property

By Innocent Anaba

lagos—Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, the alleged kidnap kingpin yesterday, filled a fresh N1 billion suit before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, against the Police over alleged unlawful sealing of his property in Lagos.

Evans’ through his counsel, Mr. Olukoya Ogungbeje, joined as respondents in the suit, the Inspector General of Police, Nigeria Police, Inspector General of Police, Intelligence Response Team, IRT, ACP Abba Kyari and DSP Phillip Rieninwa as respondents.

He is praying the court to declare that the forceful seizure, confiscation and sealing of his property by the respondents without any court order is illegal, wrongful and unconstitutional.

He also wants the court for an order compelling the respondents jointly and severally to immediately and unconditionally release the property as listed in the motion papers.

Evans is further asking the court for an order compelling the respondents to immediately and unconditionally unseal and vacate the applicants two residential houses located in a highbrow area of Magodo in Lagos.

Other prayers he is seeking from the court, include “An order compelling the respondents to severally and jointly tender an apology to the applicant and to pay him the sum of N1 billion being general and exemplary damages for the alleged forceful seizure and confiscation of the applicant’s property without the court order.

”A perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from tampering or taking any action against the applicant or any of his properties in relation to this case.”