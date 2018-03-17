Europa League: Musa, Iwobi to clash

Arsenal have been drawn to face CSKA Moscow in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Europa League, and two Nigeria international wingers Alex Iwobi and Ahmed Musa are in line to feature for their respective teams.

The Gunners saw off AC Milan 5-1 on aggregate to qualify for the quarterfinal while CSKA Moscow went through via the away goals rule.

Hale End Academy product Iwobi has played four matches in the competition, same with Leicester City loanee Musa, who bagged his first goal in the Europa League against Lyon last night.

The first leg will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London on Thursday, April 5, while the second leg comes up in the Russian capital a week later at the VEB Arena.

In the Champions League, Liverpool’s reward for knocking out FC Porto is a meeting with Premier League rivals Manchester City.

The Reds will play the first leg at Anfield on Wednesday April 4, while the second leg will be at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 10 April.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Lukas Nmecha are eligible to represent the Citizens, while Dominic Solanke has been named in Liverpool’s Champions League roster.