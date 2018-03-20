Epidemic kills 8 students, forces shut down of school in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA— TRAGEDY struck, last weekend, as mysterious epidemic hit Government Science Secondary School in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State and claimed lives of eight students.

The development was said to have forced the school to shut down indefinitely as students were sent home.

Member representing Kurfi Constituency at Katsina State House of Assembly, Kabir Lawal, made the revelation on the floor of the House , yesterday.

Lawal, however, called for swift action in the matter he described as very urgent.

“The epidemic has now forced the school authority to close the school and send students back home,” Lawal said.

In the meantime, Speaker of the House, Abubakar Kusada, has directed the House Committees on Education and that of Health to “conduct a thorough investigation” on the incident and report back to the House.

Meanwhile, two other lawmakers from Kafur and Dutsinma Constituencies, Garba Useini and Bishir Mamman respectively said they experienced similar case in their constituencies but could not give the number of casualties.