English FA Cup draw: Man Utd get Tottenham, Chelsea to battle Southampton

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will play the first semi-final of the English FA Cup while Chelsea and Southampton will meet in the second tie.

The draw was conducted by Gianfranco Zola, who won the Cup with Chelsea in 1997 and 2000, and Petr Cech, the Arsenal goalkeeper with five winners’ medals to his name.

Spurs were the first side into the last four following their 3-0 win at Swansea on Saturday afternoon.

United saw off Brighton at Old Trafford a few hours later, while Southampton ended Wigan’s fairytale Cup run on Sunday.

Chelsea needed extra-time to get past Leicester and Antonio Conte’s men were grateful for Pedro’s headed winner.

The winners will make it through to The Final on Saturday 19 May and will pick up £900,000 from The FA prize fund while each losing semi-finalist will pocket £450,000.

Draw for the English FA Cup semi-finals made on Sunday:

Manchester United v Tottenham

Chelsea v Southampton

Ties to be played at Wembley on the weekend of April 21/22