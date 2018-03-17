Emir of Gusau confers traditional title on Speaker Enugu Assembly

The Emir of Gusau in Zamfara, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, has conferred a traditional title of “Sabbenen Gusau” to the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi.

Ubosi, the Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Speakers’ Forum was turbaned with the new title by the emir at his palace in Gusau on Saturday.

He was in the state for the 2018 first quarter National Conference of the forum.

Speaking at the occasion, the emir said that Gusau Emirate Council conferred the title on the speaker following his good and long existing relationship with the emirate and people of the state.

“We confer him with this title considering his contributions to nation building, peace and unity of the country.

“Sabbenen” means great man and man with high level of maturity among us, it is our tradition to honor visitors, especially those from far places,’’ he said.

Responding, Ubosi thanked the emirate for the honour and assured them that he would continue to be good ambassador to the emirate, the state and Nigeria at large.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Nigerian Speakers’ Forum and Speaker of Kebbi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Isma’il Abdulmumin, said the forum was at the palace to pay homage to the emir, being the host of the conference.

“It is part of our tradition, that whenever we visit the state, we pay homage on our royal fathers to seek their advice and royal blessings.

“We thanked the emirate for honoring our member, we see this as an honor done to all of us and not only to Chief Ubosi,’’ he said.

Earlier, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, described the Gusau emirate as `home for all’.

“We are peace loving people, as we can see all tribes in the state leaving peacefully and harmoniously with the people of the state,’’ he said.

The conference was declared open by the state’s Deputy Gov. Malam Ibrahim Wakkala.

