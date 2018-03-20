EKITI 2018: Buhari won’t rig for any aspirant — OYEGUN

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—NATIONAL Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie- Oyegun, yesterday, told members of the party in Ekiti State that President Muhammadu Buhari will not rig or subvert the will of the electorate in the forthcoming governorship election.

Odigie-Oyegun said this while inaugurating the party’s Continuous Registration Exercise, at the APC secretariat in Ajilosun area of Ado-Ekiti.

Aspirants at the event included; Chief Segun Oni, Senator Gbenga Aluko, Senator Ayo Arise, Wole Oluyede, Wole Oluleye, Capt Sunday Adebomi, Bimbo Daramola, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, Victor Kolade, Mr. Kola Alabi, Mr. Diran Adesua, Dr. Bayo Oriire and Mr. Femi Bamisile.

Oyegun said: “We must work hard to deserve the victory that will come to us. As you know, President Buhari won’t alter or compromise the outcome of an election; this shows Ekiti state will have a free and fair election, so we must be united and work hard to achieve victory together.”

The APC chairman, who said the party will deploy every available resource to win the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State, described the election as a ‘must-win’ for the party.

Promising a free, fair and credible primary for the party, the party chairman ruled out the possibility of delegates’ list padding and other fraudulent practices that can impair the outcome of the May 5 primary.

His words: “We will work hard to ensure that Ekiti returns to the progressive fold. Though we are in power at the centre, that doesn’t mean we should not work hard. President Muhammadu Buhari, as you know him, will not rig or compromise or subvert the will of the electorate, so we must work hard to deserve the victory that will come to us.”

Dispelling the rumour of alleged plot to impose a particular aspirant on the party, Oyegun said: “We have got your demands and we also want to tell you that we expect some things from you too while giving you assurances that there will be no imposition and that the primary shall be free, fair and credible.

“To all the aspirants, you must not campaign as if there won’t be tomorrow. Don’t campaign in a way that breeds enmity. I learned that you are over 30 aspirants, but the large number shouldn’t be a source of discord.

“Let me say this clearly, anybody who wants to fly the flag of our party must maintain decorum. But we shall be fair to you as much as possible because there can’t be peace when justice is denied. We must not also have bad losers, you must work with whoever the electors pick as their candidate.

“The aspirants must ensure that there is no division or factionalisation before and after the primary. We are also barring members of State Working Committee, SWC, from joining the bandwagon of the campaign for any of the aspirants because this can cause further division.”

On the forthcoming elections, he said: “We must know that Ekiti is facing one of the most important elections in our history. God has put the victory on our laps, he has put it in our hands and we must not lose it.

“We, at the national headquarters have decided that this election is one that we will work hard, leave no stone unturned for, because it is a must-win election.”