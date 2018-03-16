Breaking News
EFCC withdraws charges against ex-Oyo Head of Service, 11 others

On 1:54 pm

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday withdrew  the charges against ex-Oyo State Head of Service, Alhaja Kudirat Adeleke,  and 11 others arraigned for alleged N5.6 billion pension scam.

The commission announced its intention of discontinuance with the suit before Justice Laniran Akintola of an Oyo State High Court in Ibadan.

Others linked with the alleged scam are  Muili Aderemi, Iyabo Giwa, Adesina Ayoade, Oguntayo Banji, Adebiyi Musenbiq, Muili Adedamola, Adeduntan Johnson, Bosede Johnson, Kareem Rasheed, Olujimi Adebayo and Adewale Kehinde.

The EFCC’s counsel, Mr Simon Ibekwute, informed the court on Friday that the commission wants the case to be discontinued as contained in the notice of discontinuance dated Feb. 6 and filed on Feb. 9.

Ibekwute told  the court that not all the parties involved in the matter had  been served and prayed for an adjournment to enable him  serve  them.

Reacting, counsel to Adeleke,  Mr Richard Ogunwole (SAN), urged  EFCC’s counsel to ensure that service was  done early in order to  ascertain  the next line of action.

Ogunwole expressed dismay at the case, saying  the property of the defendants had been with the EFCC since  2013.

Other defence counsel aligned with the submission of  Ogunwole.

Akintola adjourned the case till May 4 to enable EFCC’s counsel serve notice of discontinuance on the counsel of  the defendants.

Newsmen report that Adeleke and 11 others were charged with defrauding the Oyo State Local Government Staff Pension Board to the tune of N5.6 billion.

The defendants were arraigned  on a 213-count charge bordering  on conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretences  as well as  fraud and forgery.

