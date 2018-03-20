Edo govt. urges Supporters Club not to relent in backing Bendel Insurance FC

Benin – The Edo Government on Tuesday in Benin urged the Bendel Insurance Football Club’s Supporters Club not to relent in their support for the team’s players when the new season begins.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, made the call when the leadership of the Bendel Insurance FC Supporters Club visited him, saying the club needed their massive support.

“They (the players) need your continued and massive support to gain promotion into the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) next season.

“Therefore, make your challenges known to us as the present administration will do everything possible to ensure that Bendel Insurance is promoted to the NPFL,’’ he said.

Shaibu, who is the Chairman of the state’s Committee on Sports, however assured the Supporters Club of security and support whenever they are going for the club’s away matches.

The Chairman of Bendel Insurance FC Supporters Club, Osadolor Ogievfa, thanked the state government for its support.

“We pledge our readiness to cheer the club up both home and away,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bendel Insurance FC presently campaigns in the Nigeria National League (NNL) whose season 2017/2018 begins on March 31.(NAN)