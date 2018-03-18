Ebenezer Obey to shut down Ikorodu on Good Friday, with other artistes

By Ayo Onikoyi

Juju music legend and gospel music maestro, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi, alongside other topflight gospel music artistes like Tope Alabi, Chioma Jesus, Tim Godfrey, Tolu David, Battle Axe, Vickel, Olori Oladapo, The Spirit and Life Choir, and Olubukola will descend on the sprawling grounds of Ikorodu Town Hall, on Good Friday, March 30, for this year’s edition of the musical crusade called, EMBRACE 11.

A flagship programme of the Embrace International Assembly, Ikorodu, led by Pastor Isaac Adeyemi, the EMBRACE musical crusade has induced several developmental projects in and around the town, as well as Lagos State in the past 11 years. The projects are executed and solely financed by the church.

In a release issued by Bro. Segun Onakoya, chairman, organising committee of EMBRACE 11, this year’s musical crusade will be phenomenal in every ramification.

“Like we have been doing over the years,” Onakoya assures, “Embrace will bring down God to Ikorodu, Lagos and Nigeria in a manner never before experienced. God will visit Nigeria through this programme, and revive millions of souls languishing in economic, social and spiritual in recession.”