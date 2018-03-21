€2m tax fraud: Xabi Alonso risks 5-year jail

Spain’s prosecutor says it is seeking a five-year jail sentence and a fine of four million euros (£3.5 million) for former football player Xabi Alonso over accusations of tax fraud.

The prosecutor said in a statement on Wednesday that Alonso was accused of defrauding the Spanish state some two million euros between 2010 and 2012.

The prosecutor called for the same sentence to be applied to Alonso’s financial advisor Ivan Azcuenaga and the administrator of consultancy shell company, Ignasi Casanova.

Xabier Alonso began his career at Real Sociedad, the main team of his home province Gipuzkoa. After a brief loan period at Eibar, he was appointed as team captain of Real Socieded by then-manager John Toshack.

He moved to Liverpool in August 2004 for £10.5 million and won the UEFA Champions League in his first season, under manager Rafael Benítez, scoring the equalising goal in the Final against Milan.

The following season, he won the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield.

He moved to Real Madrid for the start of the 2009–10 season in a deal worth around £30 million.

After winning honours including a league title in 2012 and the Champions League in 2014 during five seasons in Madrid, he was signed by German club Bayern Munich on a two-year contract where he eventually retired in 2017 at the age of 35.