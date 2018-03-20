Drug Abuse: Delta Assembly wants collaboration with international organisations to check menace

Delta House of Assembly has urged the Executive in the state to seek collaboration of international organisations to check rising cases of abuse of drug and psychotropic substances in the state.

In a resolution at plenary on Tuesday in Asaba, the lawmakers called on Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa to direct the Ministry of Health to synergise with the organizations and other relevant stakeholders to check the menace.

The resolution was sequel to a motion by Mr Anthony Elekeokwure (Ika North-East-PDP).

Moving the motion, Elekeokwure decried the increase in the abuse of narcotics and other psychotropic substances in the state.

According to him, more than 28,000 patients are in Uselu Psychiatric Hospital, Edo, where they are undergoing treatment for drug abuse and other related cases out of which Delta has over 19,000 of the patients.

Elekeokwure said that a recent report showed that 46,836 young people with criminal convictions had 15.7 percent of them hooked on marijuana.

He also said that a factory producing Methamphetamine, “a drug which is powerful, dangerous, gets people aggressive and could lead to death’’, was discovered in Asaba recently.

The lawmaker said that the factory could only have been located in Asaba because it had a viable market.

“We can avert this abnormality if we can give requisite sensitization to our people. While some use it to curb premature ejaculation, others use it to boost their energy to work.

“These abuses are reducing the productivity of youths and if not curbed, can sabotage the future of state,’’ he added.

Supporting the motion, the Majority Leader, Mr Tim Owhefere, said that before now it was assumed that drug abuse was a western thing.

He, however, noted that “there is a gradual drift from morality and if not checked, will soon become a norm’’.

Owhefere appealed to members to support the motion for the good of the state.

On his part, Mr Efe Ofobruku, recalled several ordeals and experiences and noted that some of the youths went as far as sniffing septic tanks to get intoxicated.

He commended the motion and stressed the need for adequate sensitization on the adverse effect of drugs on youths and the society.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when put to voice vote by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori after it was seconded by the Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Oboro Preyor.