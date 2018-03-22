Don’t panic over Avengers’ threat on sacked Boroh, DSS tells Nigerians

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI— Department of State Service, DSS, has called on Nigerians not to panic over reported threat by some groups under the aegis of Niger Delta Avengers to wreak havoc in the region if former Presidential Coordinator of the amnesty programme, Brigadier-General Paul Boroh (retd) was not reinstated within the next one month.

A top officer of DSS in the region , who spoke to Vanguard on conditions of anonymity, said a check showed that the threat was from some persons merely flying a kite, stressing that Nigerians should not be afraid because of the media report.

Meantime, Niger Delta Youth Movement has dissociated itself from threats issued by one Ebitare Pere, calling for the reinstatement of Boroh as Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty Programme.

According to the group, Pere was neither a spokesman of the body at any level nor even a member.

A statement by National President of the body, Mr Joe Jackson, said: “We wish to state that the so-called Pere is not known in the NDYM. He/she is not the national spokesperson of our movement, neither is he/she the spokesperson in any of our nine state chapters.

“Flowing from the above, we heartily embrace the appointment of Professor Charles Dokubo as the new Special Adviser and Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“We, therefore, advise that he should be pan Niger Delta in the discharge of his duties and learn from the mistakes of his predecessors so that the nine state governments, leaders and, indeed, Niger Delta Youth Movement will support his stay in office.”