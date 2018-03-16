N1.7bn theft: M D First Nation Airlines remanded in custody

By Abdulwahab Abdulah & Jane Echewedo

Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court has ordered the remand of the Managing Director of First Nation Airlines, Mr Kayode Odukoya, over an alleged theft of N1. 7billion.

However, rather than sending him to the prison custody, Justice Dada ordered him to be remanded at the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The judge gave the remand order moment he was arraigned on a four-count charge of forgery, use of false document, perjury and stealing pressed against him by the EFCC.

Joined as defendants in the stealing case are the First Nation and Bellview Airlines.

Earlier during the proceedings after Odukoya had taken his plea, Mr M. S Usman the lead prosecutor for the EFCC, had asked the court to remand Odukoya.

“My Lord, I urge the court to remand the defendant pending the trial date.

“On three occasions prior to today’s proceedings, the defendant had frustrated his arraignment,” Usman said.

Responding, Mr John Odubela, Odukoya’s defence counsel, had told the court that the he had a bail application which has been served on the prosecution.

“The defendant will not jump bail,” Odubela added.

Moment the matter was adjourned till March 26, 2018 for bail application, the defendant was led away from the court room by two uniform EFCC’s officials.

According to the EFCC, Odukoya committed the offences of forgery, use of false document and perjury on March 21, 2013.

The EFCC alleged that the CEO of the airlines forged the Memorandum of Loss of Lagos State Certificate of Occupancy registered as No. 33 at page 33 volume 1011 at the Lagos State Land Registry, Alausa, Lagos, in order that the document be acted upon as genuine.

The forged document was in respect of a property located at No. 29, Oduduwa St., Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

Odukoya is alleged by the EFCC to have used the false document and also gave false information on oath concerning the loss of the certificate of occupancy at the Lagos State Land Registry.

The anti-graft commission also said that on Oct. 7, 2016, Odukoya stole and dishonestly converted to his own use N1. 7 billion belonging to Skye Bank.

The offences violate Sections 85, 86(1) 278(1)(b), 285, 361(1),(a) (b), 363 and 364(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.