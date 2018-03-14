I didn’t kicked against Anioma governorship agenda— APC chieftain

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—DEPUTY governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State for the 2015 general election, Chief Vanderpuya Abanum, has dissociated himself from reports alleging that he had kicked against the insistence of the Anioma people for the party’s governorship ticket in the 2019 general election.

Abanum, in a statement, affirmed “complete loyalty to the Anioma/Delta North agenda to produce the next governor of Delta State in 2019.”

He said he was fully in support of the move by the Anioma leaders which he said he was part of, adding that he was present at the Onicha Ugbo meeting where the unanimous decision to shop for and support a credible Anioma son who can unseat Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2019 and complete the remaining four years was taken.

PDP

Meanwhile, former governorship aspirant in the state Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has said no opposition strategy can unseat Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State.

Onuesoke stated this while reacting to a statement credited to leader of APC in the state, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor that he (Emerhor) “took a decision not to run because the environment supports a different formula and that formula excludes me.”

Onuesoke said: “The truth remains that PDP is too strong in Delta State to be concerned with the opposition formula or strategy.

“The failure rate of APC at the federal level has made it even more difficult for the people of Delta State to accept the opposition here in the state.

“Soon there will be an avalanche of decamping from the opposition to our party, which will result in the final and total collapse of the opposition structure if there is any one existing in the state.”