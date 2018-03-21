Delta communities urged to encourage investments

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Mr. Mofe Pirah, has urged communities in the state to create an enabling environment for oil and gas investments to thrive in the state.

Speaking at a one-day communities engagement meeting with oil and gas producing communities in Delta Central senatorial district, Pirah said: “Community engagement will not only fast track the needed infrastructure and human capital development in the host communities, but will also create a peaceful environment where oil companies can thrive for the good of all.

“Peace and security is sine qua non to the development process in the oil and gas industry.

“Over the years, Delta State government has committed enormous human and financial resources to the resolution of conflicts between oil companies and their host communities; also in intra- and inter-community conflicts.”

He urged the oil-producing communities to desist from interrupting the operations of oil and gas companies which more often than not lead to declaration of force majeure, access roads to plants and offices blocked which in the final analysis lead to loss of lives, properties and revenue to the state government.

He also appealed to the communities not to rush into any agreement with oil companies.