Dapchi girls: Group hails Buhari, Service Chiefs over prompt release

*Tasks authorities on similar action over remaining abductees

A Non-Governmental Organization under the umbrella of Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative, GOPRI, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Service Chiefs over Wednesday’s release of some students of Government Girls’ Secondary Technical College, Dapchi in Yobe State, abducted about a month ago.



Some of the students who were abducted in their school by Boko Haram terrorists, were released yesterday to the waiting hands of their anxiously waiting families. Report said 101 of the 111 abducted school girls were returned in the early hours of the day.

Reacting to the release of the Dapchi girls in a statement, today, in Abuja, through its Executive Director, Amb. Melvin Ejeh, GOPRI said the development which it described as a rare feat has endeared Nigerians the more towards President Muhammadu Buhari just as it commended the nation’s Service Chiefs on their tireless efforts to ensure the release was effected.

The organization particularly commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, for temporarily relocating to the epicentre of the crisis in the North East and leading the search and rescue of girls.

“We in GOPRI commend President Mohammed Buhari , the Chief of Defence Staff and all the Service Chiefs for the prompt release of about 101 abducted dapchi girls from the dreaded boko Haram terrorists.

The organization which described the release of the girls as a rare feat, urged Nigerians and lovers of the country to cooperate with government and all relevant bodies devoid of any sentiment to stamp out insurgency in Nigeria

” This is a rare feats that should be commended by all lovers of our country without sentiment and politics.

The quick release has saved the country from another long period of trauma and unnecessary politicking using human lives and security which is not healthy for our democracy and stability.

“We are sincerely praying for the quick release of the remaining girls in good health,”the statement said.

Ejeh further called on all Nigeria’s to support the federal government and the security agencies in the fight against insurgents and other forms of criminality bedevilling “our dear country instead of playing politics with peace and security.”

He therefore tasked the managers of Operation Lafiya Dole, the military operating outfit in the North East to always be on red alert to forestall further recurrence of the development.