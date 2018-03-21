Dangote to build rice mill in Kebbi

By Kabir DanKatsina

BIRNIN KEBBI—DANGOTE Group of companies is set to construct a rice mill in Raha town of Bunza Local Government Area of Kebbi State to boost rice production in the North-West region of the country.

Governor Abubakar Bagudu made this known in Birnin Kebbi during a dinner in honour of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

According to Bagudu, Dangote Group and Kebbi State government have reached an agreement to construct another rice mill apart from the two major rice mills already in existence in the state.

He said: “We agreed that Dangote Group should go to Raha town where there is fertile land for rice farming and construct a mill. It will reduce the price of rice not in Kebbi, but other parts of the country.”

Bagudu also noted that hectares of land have already been provided to the company and that soon the construction will commence.