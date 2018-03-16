Court orders Nigerian Army to pay N1m, render apology to victim

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT-HARCOURT—A Federal High Court sitting in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, found the 6 Division of Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, guilty of human rights abuse against, Ebere Ohakwe, aka, Jewel Infinity, an actress and movie producer.

The court also awarded N1 million as damages to Ohakwe and further ordered the 6 Division to tender an unreserved apology to the plaintiff.

The trial Judge, Justice Adamu Mohammed said: “Counsel submitted that the applicant has proved her case and is entitled to all the reliefs sought. Consequently, I resolve the issue in favour of the applicant and make the following order.

“One, it is, hereby declared that the arrest, harassment, embarrassment, torture and assault meted on the applicant by the first, second and third respondents and other officers of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on January 13, 2017, is unconstitutional and a violation of the dignity of human life.

“Two, the first, second and third respondents are restrained from further threatening, harassing, embarrassing, arrest, torture and inhuman treatment of the applicant, except in circumstances provided by the law.

“Three, the sum of N1 million is awarded to the applicant against the respondents. The respondents are ordered to tender an unreserved apology to the applicant.”

The court also restrained the defendants from carry out any further unlawful actions against her (Ohakwe), warning security operatives to act with civility and responsibility, especially on issues relating to fundamental human rights of the citizenry.

It will be recalled that on January 30, 2017, the applicant was allegedly brutalised by one Olamilekan Suleiman, who used a stick and an iron to inflict injuries on her.