Court fixes March 29 to rule on Jonathan cousin’s no-case submission

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed March 29 to rule on an application seeking to stop the on-going trial of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s cousin, Robert Azibaola and his wife, Stella.

The judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, fixed the date after listening to arguments from counsel to the parties.

Azibaola and his wife told the court that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the prosecuting agency, had failed to establish a prima-facie case against them.

They contended through their counsel, Mr Chris Uche, (SAN), that the anti-graft agency was unable to establish a nexus between them and the alleged $40 million contract scam by way of credible evidence.

According to Uche, both the oral and documentary evidence the EFCC brought against his clients were unreliable, adding that no court or tribunal could rely on it to make a conviction.

Mr Francis Jibo, counsel to the EFCC, however, maintained that the defendants had a criminal case to answer.

Jibo said that the EFCC had successfully established a case that would warrant the defendants to open their defence to the charges against them.

According to him, the proof of evidence before the court is sufficient to warrant an explanation from the defendants regarding the role they played in the alleged contract scam.

Newsmen recall that the EFCC closed its case against the Azibaola and his wife after it calling 10 witnesses that testified in the matter.

Azibaola and his wife are facing trial alongside their company, One Plus Holdings Nigeria Limited on a nine-count criminal charge.

They are alleged to have received $40million contract from the detained former National Security Adviser, (NSA), Sambo Dasuki.

