Coup Trial: IPOB raises alarm over non-service of its members with amended charge

By Emeka Mamah

ENUGU—THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has raised the alarm over alleged failure of the Federal Government to serve its members charged to court along with its leader, Nnamdi Kanu with the amended charge as ordered by the trial judge. Those being tried include Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawusi, Bright Chimezie Ishinwa and Chidiebere Onwudiwe.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful yesterday.

The statement entitled, “We must not allow this travesty of justice to continue,” read:

“We hereby place the Nigerian Judiciary and the world at large on notice that less than 24 hours to the commencement of trial of those charged with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as co-conspirators in a plot to overthrow the government of Major General Muhammadu Buhari, retd, they are still to be served an amended charge as ordered by the presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako at the last hearing over four weeks ago.

“This flagrant disregard of court ruling is nothing new to this administration but it is particularly disheartening when the defendants have been in detention without trial for upwards of three years.

“In no other supposed democratic country will such blatant detention be sanctioned without trial except in Nigeria. Why is it that something as routine as filing of charges against those accused of having committed a crime, is proving difficult for the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the Department of State Services, DSS, in this instance?

“Is it because the men are innocent and deserve unreserved apology from the government over their incarceration for abridgement of their freedom or is it because the government has lost its way and can longer proceed with the sham trial?

“Information reaching us now has it that Justice Binta Nyako has concluded plans with the office of Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, to adjourn/postpone the court case between the federal government and the Biafrans still held illegally in Kuje Prisons, thereby subjecting and exposing these innocent Biafrans to inhuman and degrading treatment.”