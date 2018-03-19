Confusion as Fayose suspends Councillor, Ward Exco over alleged loyalty to Adeyeye

.We would look into the matter-PDP Chair

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-The crisis rocking Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over the succession plan of Governor Ayo Fayose took another twiston Monday, as some party chieftains believed to be loyal to former Minister of State for Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, were suspended.

Those affected by the action which was alleged to have been ordered by Fayose, were an elected councillor for Ido/Osi Ward, Abiodun Daramola and the PDP

Chairman in the Ward, Sunday Ojo and seven ward women leaders from Ado-Ekiti.

The latest action which is already generating tension in the party is believed to be against the spirit and letter of the David Mark Reconciliation Panel on Ekiti PDP crisis.

In a telephone chat with newsmen, the suspended concillor, Daramola, disclosed that some policemen stormed the council secretariat from Ido Police Station with handcuffs to effect his arrest.

According to him, “the policemen told me that they were acting under instruction from Fayose not to allow me to sit in plenary at the council legislature with my colleagues.

“I was saved the agony of being dragged to the police station because of my personal relationship with the policemen sent to effect my arrest. O later learned from my colleagues that I was being punished for being an Adeyeye boy”

But the Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement (PAAM) has declared the suspension of the elected councillor and ward party excos as “illegal,unconstitutional, null and void.”

PAAM Director of Media and Publicity, Niyi Ojo, in a statement on Monday described the suspension as “a huge joke by a shameless jester” noting hat the processes for suspension are clearly spelt out in the PDP constitution.

The statement reads in part, “One is embarrassed that a Governor of a State did not know the rudimentary provisons of Nigerian Constitution and the PDP constitution in respect of elected officials.

“He unilaterally selected chairmanship of the councils and councillors through YES and NO balloting system and he has gone ahead to render them a robot that should no have a mind of their own.

“He believes in gangsterism, thuggery, intimidation and coercion as a tool in politics of Ekiti as if he is the Emperor of a conquered territory. This is a governor that has rendered every party man poor by denying them of adequate party patronage and now forcing them to do his bidding.

“We are members of Peoples Demoratic Party (PDP) and not Ayo Fayose Democratic Party. All other loyal party men and women should not bow to this act of cowardice from the governor.

“We knew all along that a leopard cannot change its spot. We knew that the tyrant will never abide with the resolutions of Senator David Mark Reconciliation Panel and we shall not chicken out from the battle to save the soul of PDP from Fayose.”

In his reaction, the state PDP Chairman, Mr. Gboyega Oguntuase, told newsmen that though the decision to suspend the officials was yet to be communicated to him, but promised to look into the matter.

In his words, “whatever decision taken has not been communicated officially to the party but we reserve the right to look into it.

“We don’t want our people to be reading meaning into it but such matters will be looked into dispassionately and nobody will be punished for offence not committed

“But in a political party, you are not expected to lead an unregulated life.”