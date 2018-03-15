Confirm Magu as EFCC chairman, Akeredolu urges Senate

AKURE— GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has pleaded with the Senate to confirm Mr. Ibrahim Magu as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Akeredolu, represented by his Deputy, Mr. Agboola Ajayi made the plea, yesterday in Akure, while playing host to a team from the commission’s zonal headquarters, Benin Office.

According to him, the Senate should resolve the lingering issue of confirming the appointment of Magu as EFCC chairman for the benefit of the country.

The governor said: “To fight corruption is more difficult than the fight against Boko Haram in the northern part of the country.

“With the record of billions recovered by the commission in the country, it means God is with this country.

“With the level of massive looting in the country in the past, I believe there is hope for Nigeria to get to the greater height.”

Earlier, the EFCC Zonal Head, Benin Office, Mr. Mallafia Yakubu, called for the support of the state government in the fight against corruption.

Yakubu said: “We want to join hands with the state government to fight corruption as the commission cannot do it alone.”