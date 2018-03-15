Breaking News
Company culture, key to unlocking gender equality and narrowing pay gap, Accenture

By Emmanuel Okogba

By Princewill Ekwujuru

New research by Accenture has said that company culture is key to unlocking gender equality and narrowing pay gap.

women
•Corporate women

The research also identified 40 workplace factors that create a culture of equality — including 14 factors that matter the most.

The research entitled: Getting to Equal 2018, gives the most-effective actions that business leaders can take to accelerate advancement and help close the gender pay gap.

The research which is based on a survey of  more than 22,000 working men and women in 34 countries measured their perception of factors that contribute to their workplace cultures. The survey was supplemented with in-depth interviews and a detailed analysis of published data on a range of workforce issues.

In a statement, Women Executive Sponsor and Country Finance Controller at Accenture Nigeria, Toyin Osungbesan, said: “Our research show that in companies with cultures that include the workplace factors that help women advance, men thrive too, and we all rise together. We see this research as a powerful reminder that building a culture of equality is essential to achieving gender equality because people, not programs, are what make a company inclusive and diverse.”   Osungbesan further said: “Culture is set from the top, so if women are to advance, gender equality must be a strategic priority for the C-suite. It’s critical that companies create a truly human environment where people can be successful both professionally and personally – where they can be who they are and feel they belong, every day.”


