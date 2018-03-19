Cleric identifies prayer as antidote to crime in the society

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, a renown Islamic scholar, on Monday described prayers as the best practice that lessen crime rate in the society.

Bauchi said this at the presentation of award to the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu, by Hilaquzzikri Association of Nigeria, Bauchi State chapter, in Bauchi.

‎Bauchi, represented by Sayyadi Dahiru, commended the emir for maintaining peace and unity among his subjects.

“Prayer is the best weapon that reduces crime rate in the society. We are calling on the emir not to relent in inculcating the fear of God in the minds of the people.”

‎Bauchi presented a copy of Holy Qur’an and Rosary to the Adamu.‎

In his remark, the President of the Association, Malam Abdullahi Shua’ibu, said the emir, as grand patron of the association, deserved the honour.

He commended the emir for his support to those who memorize the Holy Qur’an to glorify the name of Allah.

‎Responding, the emir appreciated the clerics for the visit, saying that he would dedicate the award to the renown Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi.

‎Sulaimanu enjoined residents of the state to pray for peace and stability of the country (NAN)