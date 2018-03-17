Clash of veterans and greenhorns in movie ‘New Money’

Inkblot Productions and Filmone Distribution have gathered Nollywood’s biggest and fastest rising actors in their new movie titled ‘New Money.

Opening in cinemas around the country from March 23rd, the star-studded movie was directed by one of Nigeria’s most celebrated movie directors, Tope Oshin, and boasts of a stellar cast including Kate Henshaw, Wole Ojo, Femi Branch, Kalu Ikeagwu and Dakore Akande, Nollywood newbies, Jemima Osunde, Folarin Falana ‘Falz’, Adeolu Adefarasin, others.

Skillfully written by Chinaza Onuzo, ‘New Money’ tells the story of Toun Odumosu’s life (Jemima Osunde), a young aspiring designer whose life changes, following the death of an absentee tycoon father, (Kalu Ikeagwu) who left her to fill his shoes.

In the comic-drama Toun finally comes to terms with her new social status, taking the audience through her life journey as she tries to successfully merge her newfound wealth with her old life. Aside Newbie, Jemima Osunde, the film also features Nigerian rapper, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and break out Instagram Comedian, Wofai Fada, who play major roles as Quam (Toun’s Boyfriend) and Binta (Toun’s best friend) respectively. Wole Ojo, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Osas Ajibade, Daniel Etim Effiong and Bikiya Graham- Douglas also bring their A- game.

Dakore Akande and Kate Henshaw’s characters are on different ends of the table as both of them try to get Toun Odumosu to do what they think is best for her. Femi Branch on the other hand is an entrepreneur who sees an opportunity to make a quick buck from the Toun’s newfound wealth.

Tope Oshin shared her experience filming the movie; “It was a creatively fulfilling project for me, right from the pre-production stages, to the end of post-production”, she said.