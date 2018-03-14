Chi speaks on Chapman’s affinity through distinct taste

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Chi Limited, manufacturers of Chapman Happy Hour says the drink has built affinity with consumers through its distinct refreshing Nigerian taste.

The company said consumers now consider the drink an indispensable feature, turning their every moment into a special occasion.

The company also stated that consumers say with a unique taste and distinct refreshment the drink has become a popular drink of choice because of its fruity deliciousness, authentic indigenous flavour, style, and consumer preference for a refreshing drink.

The Marketing Director of Chi Limited, Probal Bhattacharya, said that Chapman Happy Hour is an indigenous drink guaranteed to provide Nigerians with ultimate refreshment they would love.

“Chapman Happy Hour by Chivita is unique in its own way in that it truly speaks to the Nigerian way of refreshment with its indigenous taste and fruity blend, which connects with our distinct style of celebration and culture. We believe consumers can take pride in Chapman Happy Hour by Chivita and what it offers,” he added.