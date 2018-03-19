You can’t have DTN, Folio tells Sen Obiora

By Kenechukwu Iruoma

Folio Communications Limited has said that Senator Ikechukwu Obiora cannot take over the ownership of Daily Times of Nigeria, noting that he has no title to any company with such a name.

Folio was reacting to information it received that Obiora had written to Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA) demanding that Daily Times online platform be pulled down.

A statement by the Media/Publicity Adviser to Folio Communications, Bonaventure Melah who doubles as the Managing Editor of Daily Times said Obiora had lost cases relating to ownership of Daily Times.

His words: “Ikechukwu Obiorah has dragged the management of Folio to many courts but the courts have refused to do his bidding. There are many incorruptible judges in Nigeria even as the law is clear on what constitutes ownership of a company. Folio has also consistently published Daily Times, both the newspaper and the online version for more than 10 years.

According to Melah, there is no court order to stop the publication of Daily Times and no competent court will grant such order as there is no basis in the first place.

“This is because there is no company called Daily Times. Daily Times is a title owned by Folio Communications Limited following its legal acquisition in 2004 and proper handover by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) the same year.

> “While Ikechukwu Obiorah agrees that he did not participate in the privatisation of Daily Times alongside Folio Communications Limited yet he claims to have acquired a company from Mr. Ben Okoye with unsubstantiated 40 percent interest for which he is claiming ownership of a company that Folio acquired and fully paid for.”

“However, we want to state that the case of Daily Times is different as we will at all time, defend what rightly belongs to us, using all legal means. No matter how hard they try and the means deployed, Ikechukwu Obiorah and his cohorts will never be the owners of Daily Times because you cannot take what is not yours.”

The statement said that the intervention of Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) was purely for the management of assets.

“As law abiding corporate citizen, it is a deliberate policy of Folio to follow the dictates of the law in order not to take actions that are subjudice knowing that there are cases pending in the courts on the matter.

“Again, as law abiding citizens, we believe that the appropriate place to seek justice is the law. We have therefore instituted several contempt cases against Obiorah and because we have faith in the sanctity of the Nigerian judiciary, we trust that very soon justice will prevail. ”