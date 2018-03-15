You can’t carry AK-47, Kaduna CP tells hunters

By Ben Agande

KADUNA State Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar, has warned hunters in the state to surrender all illegal weapons in their possession or face prosecution.

In a meeting with hunters in Kaduna, Iwar said though hunters’ patriotism and efforts towards ensuring security in their local communities were welcomed, they were not allowed to carry AK-47 rifles.

According to him, following the recent directives by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to state commissioners of police to mop up all illegal arms, he was giving the hunters opportunity to willingly hand over their illegal weapons.

Iwar said hunters from time immemorial had been part of humanity and in Nigeria, apart from their traditional hunting jobs, they had played great roles in sustaining security in their domains.

The commissioner said: “We are going to work together with you because we appreciate your profession as hunters.

“There is going to be hunters-police partnership to boost security in Kaduna State. We are going to train some of you in this regard so you will not engage in illegal acts that is contrary to the law of the land.

“Nigeria as a country is governed by laws and hunters must follow the laws. We have set up a task force to mop up illegal arms such as AK-47 and others. And we call on you to cooperate with the task force to surrender such weapons in your possession.

“We appreciate your cooperation towards providing security in the state and we cannot allow you out of the struggle to restore sanity in the state.

“That is why we call you here today to have a heart-to-heart discussion and map out a joint way forward.”