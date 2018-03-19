CAN women woo Muslim mothers in campaign against girls’ abduction

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—THE Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria, WOWICAN, in 19 Northern states and Abuja, has called on Muslim mothers across the country to join it for an expanded campaign against abduction of school girls by insurgents.

The Chairperson of WOWICAN, Mrs. Leah Solomon, who spoke at a protest rally during the wing’s second annual conference in ECWA, Jos DCC Women Fellowship Conference camp, said: “As mothers, it is agonising that your daughter is abducted by terrorists and then forcefully used as sex slave or for any other purpose.

“That is why we decided to launch a robust campaign against such action, beginning from this conference.

“We call on Muslim mothers to collaborate with us to give our campaign a boost because this is beyond religion.”