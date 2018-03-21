We Can Answer The Many Questions You Have About Studying In The UK! Meet Us In Abuja & Lagos For Face-To-Face Conversations

Begin your future with Sheffield Hallam University in September 2018 and get £3,000 automatic fee discount!

Our office in Nigeria is dedicated to helping you, before and throughout your studies. We can offer help and guidance to answer any questions about applying to study at Sheffield Hallam University. This could be in relation to your fees, travel, visa, application or accommodation. The office arranges pre-arrival events so you feel fully prepared for your travel to the UK.

Shola Okubote, manager of Sheffield Hallam’s office in Nigeria, said: “We are always happy to support anyone interested in applying to Sheffield Hallam with any questions about our tuition fee discounts or student finance.

We are experienced at supporting Nigerian students to study in the UK so we can advise about the easiest way to pay deposits and tuition fees. We have seen students experience difficulties in recent intakes as a result of the lack of easy access to foreign transfer payments but it is now very straightforward so it’s possible to pay tuition fee deposits and tuition fees very easily.”

Opeyemi Ojo, studying MSc Logistics and Supply Chain Management, said:

“I was in contact with the office in Lagos regularly. I attended a pre-arrival event organised by the office at a hotel in Lagos and spoke to alumni. It was really good to know what I was getting into!”

Emiola Ololade, studying MSc Information Technology Professional said:

“The communication from the university was superb. The Lagos office helped me greatly. A seminar was organized a month before my departure. The seminar was full of details to aid my arrival into the UK. I also received extraordinary assistance from the office during the course of my visa application.”

The office in Nigeria is here to help you. If you would like advice on the course options available or help with your application, please contact us:

You can also meet us for an information session in Abuja and Lagos next week!

ABUJA

Thursday, 22nd March

11am to 5pm

Crystal Hall

Chelsea Hotel

Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent

Wuse 2, Abuja

08074094965, 08074094970

africa@shu.ac.uk

LAGOS

Saturday, March 24th

12pm to 5pm

Sheffield Hallam University

Nigeria Office

3rd Floor, 76 Opebi Road

Ikeja, Lagos

08074094965, 08074094970

africa@shu.ac.uk

www.shu.ac.uk/international

*Full terms and conditions apply to both Sheffield Hallam scholarships and discounts, visit www.shu.ac.uk/international/scholarships-bursaries for more details.