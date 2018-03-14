Butchers sue Edo govt, others for investigating court case

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN— EDO State branch chairman of National Butchers Union of Nigeria, Ikponmwosa Orhue, has dragged Edo State government and six others before a Federal High Court sitting in Benin City, for investigating matters of criminal allegations, which is being handled by the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 5 and Department of State Services, DSS.

Other defendants in the suit are the Chief Security Officer to the Governor, Mr. Yusuf Haruna, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Edo State, Inspector General of Police, Mr. Akhere Odijie and Mr. Odion Odijie.

Plaintiffs in the suit are Ikponmwosa Orhue, Mr. Peter Oguigo and Chief Osamede Adun, the National President of the National Butchers Union of Nigeria.

The plaintiffs, through their counsel, Olayiwola Afolabi, want the court to declare that the second defendant, Mr. Haruna, has no power to constitute himself into an organ of criminal investigation in Edo State, purportedly on behalf of the state government in view of the fact that he was not the constitutional and statutory creation legally empowered for the investigation and prosecution of criminal offenders anywhere within the Nigerian territory.

The plaintiffs also want the court to declare that the letter dated February 27, emanating from the office of the second defendant purportedly on the directive of the first defendant and on the prompting of the fifth and sixth was ultra vires, the powers of the second defendant and, therefore, null, void and of no effect whatsoever.

They further want the court to declare that the first and second defendants are not the constitutional and statutory organ established for the purpose of apprehending, interroga-ting, investigating and prosecuting in Edo State.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the case.