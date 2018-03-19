Buhari’s visit: Rivers youths pile petition for presidency

*urges IGP to stop inauguration of corps members

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT – Youths of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Rivers State Monday said they have compiled petitions which they would submit to President Muhammadu Buhari when he visits the state.

The youths under the umbrella of Buhari Campaign Organization, BCO, noted that their complaints if attended to by the president would improve the security of the state.

The president’s campaign group also urged the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, not to allow the Governor Nyesom Wike to inaugurate the officials of the corps, adding that the formation of the security body runs fowl of the law.

The leader of the group, Chimidi Owhorji, who spoke in Port Harcourt on the planned visit of the president to the state, noted that the group has compiled activities of the state government that are not in tandem with the 1999 Constitution (amended) to be handed to Buhari.

Owhorji said that the group would officially forward its concerns about the Neighbourhood Watch Corps bill assented to by Governor Wike, the criminal activities and environmental pollution (soot) to the president.

Owhorji said: “When the president visits the state, we will officially forward our petitions and complaints about the state to him. We know that when he comes he will take a closer assessment of the security structure in the state and to improve it.

“He loves the people of Rivers State that is why he has brought meaningful projects in the state. So, we are earnestly and anxiously waiting to receive you, Mr. President. Rivers people want to tell you thank you in a big way for appointing their sons and daughters into privileged position in your government.

“They are ready to host you in big ways to tell you how they are being maltreated by the man who is supposed to be the Chief Security Officer of the state.

“We are calling on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, not to allow the state to inaugurate the Neighbourhood Watch Corps. He should do everything within his constitutional right to ensure that they do not operate.”