Buhari’s cabinet excited over release of over 90 Dapchi schoolgirls

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – MEMBERS of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, were excited before commencement of the weekly meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, over the news of the release of 91 abducted school girls in Dapchi, Yobe State.

Cabinet members who gathered ahead of the FEC, were seen clustering in small groups discussing the news of the release of the girls early hours of Wednesday from their abductors.

The release of the students is coming few hours after the Amnesty International (AI) alleged that the federal government-controlled security agencies got advanced warning but failed to prevent the abduction of schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed told State House correspondents that the directive by President Buhari to all security agencies to do everything possible to secure the release of the Dapchi schoolgirls, who were abducted 19 Feb. 2018, has yielded fruits, with the confirmed release of 76 of the 110 abducted students in the early hours of Wednesday.

He said the number of the freed girls would be updated after the

remaining ones have been documented, especially because the girls were

not handed over to anyone but dropped off in Dapchi.