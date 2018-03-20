Buhari to Putin: Promote international peace

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to use his re-election to promote international peace and stability.

Putin, whose country is having some sour relations with the West over the invasion of Crimea and the poisoning of a former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, with a nerve agent, won a resounding re-election for a fourth term on Sunday.

President Buhari in a letter extended “sincere congratulations” to him.

Buhari said Putin’s “success for the fourth time in the election is a clear testimony of the confidence” Russians have in his leadership.

He also urged his Russian counterpart to “see this victory as a base to continue to promote international peace and stability.”

President Buhari assured President Putin of “Nigeria’s commitment to a stronger and mutually beneficial relations with the Russian Federation under your watch.”

He said he looked forward to continue working with the Russian leader “to strengthen our defence, trade and technical partnerships as well as promotion of private sector participation in all sectors of our economies.”