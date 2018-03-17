Buhari, Bill Gate, Gen. AbdulSalami, Saraki others grace wedding of Dangote’s daughter

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

President Muhammadu Buhari was among the dignitaries, who attended the wedding ceremony of Fatima Dangote, daughter of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and her groom, Jamil Abubakar, son of a former Inspector General of Police.

President Buhari, who served as the bride’s guardian, handed over Fatima in marriage to the groom’s guardian after the payment N500, 000 as dowry.

Thereafter, the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II consummated the marriage inside his palace at 11 am.

The Chief Imam of Kano, Professor Sani Zahraddeen led the attendees in prayers.

Dignitaries at the event included a former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Second Richest Man in the world, Mr. Bill Gate; Senate President, Sen Bukola Saraki; Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; National Leader of All Progressives Congress,APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje; Katsina State governor, Bello Masari; Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Nasarawa State governor, Tanko Almakura and Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

Others are Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima; Yobe State governor, Ibrahim Geidam; Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello; Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun; Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi and Kwara State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed among others.